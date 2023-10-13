Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.50. 1,369,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

