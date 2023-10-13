Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,784,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,818,000 after purchasing an additional 304,378 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DVY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.