Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 323,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

