XY Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 22,894 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. NIO comprises approximately 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,959,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 4,924,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,997,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.09.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

