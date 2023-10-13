Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 975 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,827,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,641 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.70. 48,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $237.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

