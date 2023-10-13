Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.55. 167,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.33. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

