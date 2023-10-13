The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.70. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.