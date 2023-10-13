Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

MUB opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

