Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 3,121 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 6,105,939 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,632,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

