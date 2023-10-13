AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $150.99. 13,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.13 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

