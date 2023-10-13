B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VYM opened at $102.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.