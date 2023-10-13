IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 12,325 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after acquiring an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $50.28 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

