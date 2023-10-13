Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 832,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

