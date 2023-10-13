Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.