Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 278.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,007 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

