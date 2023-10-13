Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

