J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

