XY Capital Ltd Sells 49,500 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

XY Capital Ltd decreased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,641,000 after buying an additional 1,704,281 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,986,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,106,000 after acquiring an additional 953,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,413,625. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

