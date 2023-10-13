New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $42,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $325.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.55. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.70 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

