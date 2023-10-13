XY Capital Ltd Takes $853,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 0.6% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 98,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,232. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.66. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDU. TheStreet raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

