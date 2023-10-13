Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,695,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $654.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.