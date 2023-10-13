Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,012 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.