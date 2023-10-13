Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 1.0% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Down 1.2 %

INMD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on InMode

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.