Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. 30,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,844. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

