Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 165,866 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 165,866 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $172,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4,217.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,504,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

