Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $184.21 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $184,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.84. 213,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,315. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

