Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $95,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

