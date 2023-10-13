Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,175 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 87,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,928. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

