Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

COST stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $566.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $555.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.