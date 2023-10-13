Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,777 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 466.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

GLD stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.