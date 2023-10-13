Manchester Financial Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 964,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $95,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 86,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 359,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,729. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

