Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,721,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,209.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 954,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 881,169 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 586,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.88. 21,893 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

