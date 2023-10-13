Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $41,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 135,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,671 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,039. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

