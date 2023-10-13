Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 480,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,421. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

