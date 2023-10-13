Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.74. 106,828 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.66.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

