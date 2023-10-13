Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,415 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $3,279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Samsara by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,674 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,605,409 shares of company stock worth $70,612,439. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

IOT opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

