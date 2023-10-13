Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

