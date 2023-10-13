Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $281.18. 117,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

