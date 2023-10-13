Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lowered by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $904.40. 683,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $853.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $789.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

