Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 325 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Waycross Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWMC. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9,440.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,820,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,504 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 993.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 230,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,660,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWMC traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.62. 9,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $96.13.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

