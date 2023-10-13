Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,951 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after buying an additional 285,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

