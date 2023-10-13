Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $631.93. 463,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.61. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $547.59 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.87 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.83.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

