Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

