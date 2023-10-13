Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 980,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,629,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

