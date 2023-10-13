Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.34. 356,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,598. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $431.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

