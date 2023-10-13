Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 255,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,182. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

