Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 730 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 92,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 65,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. 350,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,396. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

