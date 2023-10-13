Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.