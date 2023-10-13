Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.26. 1,668,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,711,209. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

