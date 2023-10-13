Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average of $188.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

